Nice today but rain arrives Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fantastic Friday is on tap with mostly sunny skies today. Rain returns for Saturday with on and off showers next week.

TODAY: We will see some filtered sunshine during the day today. Highs climb right around normal today. Upper 70s near 80 will be likely across the entire state. Humidity stays low and very comfortable for the end of the week. Winds will be light and overall just another beautiful day on tap.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Indianapolis Indians game tonight, look for great weather for baseball. Temperatures at first pitch will be into the 70s. It will stay dry with a few clouds around. Overnight lows falls into the upper 50s.

RAIN RETURNS

SATURDAY: Rain returns on Saturday. Near daybreak look for a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. We may see a little break during the late morning/early afternoon before another round moves into the state. It will be breezy with winds out of the south. Highs climb into the lower 70s.

Rainfall may reach an inch in some spots.

SUNDAY: A few morning showers are possible early on Sunday. Otherwise we will see some sunshine later in the afternoon. Highs climb a few degrees warmer into the upper 70s.

8 DAY FORECAST: A summer like pattern takes shape for much of next week. Highs climb into the lower and middle 80s. Spotty showers and storms are likely. A good chance of rain heads this way for the middle of the week.