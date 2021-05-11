Weather Blog

Nice warming trend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We worked in breezy winds for our Tuesday which led way for slightly cooler air to enter the state. The sunshine definitely helped us out as it did not feel too chilly during the afternoon hours.

Tuesday night: Frost Advisories are in place for much of the state overnight into Wednesday morning.

Winds will die down a bit with partly cloudy skies lingering around. A colder night overall is ahead for us as our lows will drop into the mid 30s.

Wednesday: We will have a cold start to our Wednesday, but sunshine will help us warm up nicely by the afternoon hours. Light winds will help aid with a comfortable feeling as our highs top out in the low 60s.

Thursday: The gradual warming trend continues through our Thursday with mainly bright skies and dry time. Highs will rise into the mid 60s.

8 Day Forecast: The overall weather pattern will continue to improve as we end the workweek with near average temperatures. We will return to the 70s by Sunday, but this will come with the return of rain chances. Additional rain and storm chances look to linger through the first half of next week with near to above average temperatures.