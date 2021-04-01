Weather Blog

Nice warmup ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We wished that this miserable start to April was an April Fool’s Joke. Cold air and breezy winds made for an unsettling day. We even saw some snow showers move across the state as well!

Thursday night: A Freeze Warning will be in effect for the southern third of Indiana from 10 PM EDT Thursday night until 11 AM EDT Friday morning.

Have the winter coat if you are heading out tonight as we will have our coldest night in weeks with skies becoming mostly clear. Winds will also begin to die down after having breezy winds around for a few days. Lows will tumble into the low 20s.

Friday: A better weather picture will be in play to end the workweek as we will manage to warmup a little bit. Winds will also remain light throughout the day. Overall, expect a bright and calm Friday as our highs will top out in the upper 40s.

Weekend: The weather will continue to get much better throughout our weekend. Saturday will feature a return to above average temperatures with lots of sunshine. Easter Sunday still looks picture perfect with highs climbing into the upper 60s.

8 Day Forecast: Some of the warmest air of the season will arrive by the first half of next week with highs approaching the mid 70s by next Tuesday. This will lead way to returning rain chances for next Wednesday and Thursday with above average temperatures hanging on.