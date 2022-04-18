Weather Blog

Nice warmup ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was not a comfortable start to the workweek as a good portion of the state woke up to snow on the ground. This lead way to a cold and gloomy Monday. There is great news in this forecast as we are tracking a terrific warming trend ahead.

Monday night: Scattered rain and snow showers will remain possible. Wind gusts could exceed 30 MPH at times as well.

This will make way for a good night to stay warm at home in which lows will once again fall into the low 30s. It will also be cold to the point in which freeze warnings will be in effect tonight.

Tuesday: Sunshine returns to our area in what will be a much more tolerable weather day. Cloud cover, however, will build back into the state by the nighttime hours. Breezy winds will stick with us, but highs are set to get back into the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday: A few showers are possible during the morning hours with better rain chances reserved for Wednesday night.

Despite the rain, we will continue our warming trend with highs rising into the upper 50s to low 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Shower chances may linger into our Thursday. Temperatures will only continue to warmup with highs scooting into the 70s by Friday. Then, there is the opportunity for us to have our first 80° day of the year on Saturday before more rain chances move into the forecast.