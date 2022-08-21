Weather Blog

Nice week ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a weekend with spotty rain, central Indiana is in for a beautiful week.

TONIGHT: Isolated rain chance in the evening exits. Partly cloudy skies remain in place. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Overall, a nice day with partly cloudy skies. Very small chance of an isolated storm late in the day mainly east. However, the overwhelming majority of the state should stay dry. High temperatures in low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and beautiful. High temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Plenty of days will feature low to mid 80s with slightly humid conditions. Our next chance at rain will not be coming until Friday as drier conditions settle in.