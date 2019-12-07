Nice weekend; rain returns Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quiet and milder temperatures will return this weekend. Soggy weather Monday will usher in much colder temperatures later this week.

Saturday:

High pressure will settle in across the Midwest, which means a relatively clear sky with seasonable temperatures across the area. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 40s Saturday afternoon.

Saturday Night:

An increase in cloud cover should keep our temperatures in the 30s for much of the overnight hours – it will be about 10° warmer than our lows from Saturday morning.

Sunday:

Lots of cloud cover is expected, but it should be a dry and milder day across the state. Highs should sneak into the lower 50s by the afternoon.

8-day forecast:

It is a busy forecast as we open the work week. A system will move into the Midwest late Sunday night, sparking rain showers overnight into much of Monday. Many areas should pick up between 0.25″-0.50″, with some of our southern counties picking up close to 1.0″ by Monday night. Wouldn’t be shocked to see some light snow mixing in late Monday night as well.

In the wake of Monday’s system, another big blast of arctic air will arrive, sending highs only to the 20s and 30s, and overnight lows into the teens for the midweek.

Wind chills Wednesday and Thursday morning will likely be in the single digits.

The rest of the work week is pretty quiet. We’ll keep an eye on some hints of another system heading our way next weekend. For now we’ll keep with a chance for rain or snow, but could be worth watching as we get deeper into the extended forecast.