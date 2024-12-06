Nice weekend warmup to be followed up with returning rain and next shot of cold | Dec. 6, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —

Friday night: The chilly night trend is not slowing down into tonight as temperatures will fall into the upper teens to low 20s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Saturday: We finally get to see temperatures rebound at a larger rate for the first weekend of December. Enjoy the return of 40s with plenty of sunshine to go around. The only drawback with Saturday’s near normal forecast is going to be a breezy southerly wind that will gust to 20-25 MPH at times.

Sunday: Temperatures continue to warm up through Sunday as we’ll see our first day over 50 since Nov. 25th. This mild air will shape up the development of our next rain chance. Cloud cover will gradually increase late in the day before showers move in Sunday night. Axis of higher rainfall totals are currently expected to be south of interstate 70. One final note about Sunday’s forecast is that we are going to remain breezy.

7-Day Forecast: Some showers may linger into Monday with highs holding strong in the 50s. Tuesday is when we see our next shot of colder air move in. This is accompanied by additional rain chances with potential for some snow to mix in late Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs are set to be back in the 30s through midweek next week.