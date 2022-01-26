Weather Blog

Not as cold for Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was freezing cold for our Wednesday as some of us started off below zero degrees. Temps struggled to get into the 20s across parts of the state. We are tracking a warmer Thursday, but below average temps are set to continue as we get towards the weekend.

Wednesday night: A mainly clear and bitter night will be on deck for us. Lows will dip into the upper single digits to low teens. Some locations could work in subzero wind chills by Thursday morning.

Thursday: We are tracking a much warmer day with increasing cloud cover for our Thursday. This warmer air will lead way to the possibility of some light snow showers in the afternoon hours.

Highs look to climb into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday: Slight colder temps are expected to end the workweek under partly cloudy skies. Winds will pick up and become breezy as numbers will only rise into the low to mid 20s.

8-Day Forecast: A brisk start to the weekend is expected with temps in the single digits. Then, we will only warm into the 20s by Saturday afternoon. For those looking for a break from this arctic air, you are in luck as we make a turn towards above average weather going into next week. Numbers look to inch towards the 50s before rain chances return by midweek next week.