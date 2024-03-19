Not feeling like spring the next few days with late week rain chance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although we had a much warmer Tuesday with lots of sunshine, it was very windy and made us feel a bit more chilly than the actual air temperature. We’re not expecting nice springlike air to come back into the picture for a little bit with tomorrow being our first full day of spring.

Matter of fact, we’re monitoring returning rain chances late this week and early next week. To also note, spring begins at 11:06 PM EDT tonight.

Tuesday night: Skies will stay mostly clear tonight with winds dying down a little bit. It will still be slightly breezy regardless with lows dipping into the mid 30s. Wind chill values will be in the 20s due to the breezy winds.

Wednesday: Prepare for a colder Wednesday for the first full day of spring despite the continuation of abundant sunshine. The reason why we’ll have a colder day tomorrow is because winds will shift to come out of the northwest. These winds will also be a little breezy with gusts up to 20-25 MPH. Highs will struggle to get into the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Temperatures will not recover through Thursday as the cooldown continues. On top of that, Thursday morning will feature wind chill values in the teens. Skies will turn partly cloudy with winds staying out of the north. Highs are expected to only get into the mid 40s.

8-Day Forecast: Another wind shift will take place Friday that will lead way to a return to the 50s and rain chances. Scattered showers will be possible Friday afternoon and night. By Saturday, we’ll work back in a stronger northerly breeze that will keep temperatures from getting out of the 40s. That northerly breeze is short lived as we’ll go right back to southerly winds. This gives way to temperatures eventually pushing back into the 60s by next Monday. However, a bigger system looks to swing in early next week with renewed rain and storm chances. At this time, we are not expecting severe weather next Monday or Tuesday.