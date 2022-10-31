Weather Blog

November to begin on nice note

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve been dealing with a dreary and damp Halloween with spotty showers, but temperatures stayed on the mild side. Matter of fact, we’re in for a fantastic warming trend as we go through the first few days of November.

Monday night: Spotty showers will transition to patchy drizzle through sunset. Areas of fog will then develop as we get closer to daybreak. Skies are set to stay mainly cloudy as lows only drop into the low 50s.

Tuesday: We’ll start the month of November with patchy fog, cloud, cover, and mild air. This will lead way to a much brighter and warmer day overall for us to enjoy as cloud cover erodes! Highs look to rise into the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday: The warming trend continues into Wednesday as some locations across central Indiana see a return to the 70s. Abundant sunshine and light winds will make this another beautiful above average day.

8-Day Forecast: Fantastic conditions are expected for the second half of the week with highs in the low 70s and lots of sunshine. Dry weather is expected to persist until we get towards Sunday with returning rain chances. Rain chances look to linger into the start of next week with temperatures staying above average.