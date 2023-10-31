November to start cold, then turning towards a warmup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the coldest Halloweens on record was the story today with scattered snow showers and light rain. Here are the quick stats on just how cold today was:

Today’s high of 41 makes this the seventh coldest observed high on Halloween.

This morning’s low of 25 made it the second coldest observed low on Halloween and the coldest since 1988.

Now, we will turn towards a warmup with rain chances set to return later in the longer term forecast.

Tuesday night: Blustery conditions will persist for much of tonight with wind gusts up to 25-30 MPH at times. Snow showers will also come to an end around midnight.

Lows will once again drop into the 20s.

Wednesday: Dry air will quickly work back into our area to start November. Although it will be a mostly sunny day, temperatures will struggle to get into the mid 40s. Winds will also be much lighter.

Thursday: Temperatures look to rebound into the 50s on Thursday with winds turning out of the south. These winds will also quickly turn breezy again with gusts up to 20-25 MPH at times.

8-Day Forecast: The warmup continues into the end of the workweek with temperatures back to near normal in the upper 50s. Breezy winds will also stay in place through Friday and the upcoming weekend. Gusts on Friday and through the weekend could approach 25-30 MPH at times. Highs will eventually rise into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday. This warmup will lead way to more rain chances Sunday and into the first half of next week.