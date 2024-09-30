October to start warm with temperature variations to follow | Sep. 30, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re coming off the heels of an active weekend due to Helene. Matter of fact, our final day of September today featured some showers in southern Indiana.

We’re looking to have some temperature swings through the first few days of October along with our next dry stretch looming.

Monday night: A mild and dry night is ahead for us. Patchy fog will develop in the overnight hours as well. Lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: We expect to have a warmer day with the chance for spotty to widely scattered showers to start October. A cold front will be moving through during the day, and this will lead way to winds turning breezy again with clearing skies by the evening and nighttime hours.

Highs are set to top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday: A more fall-like day will emerge for our Wednesday. First, we will start the day with jacket weather as temperatures start in the 40s. Then, we’ll find ourselves in the upper 60s to low 70s by the afternoon hours under plenty of sunshine. Due to these pleasant temperatures and bright skies, Wednesday will be our pick of the week!

7-Day Forecast: Highs will go back into the upper 70s through the remainder of the workweek. A slight drop into the mid 70s will occur by the first weekend of October. The next several nights will also remain chilly with a mix of lows in the 40s and 50s.