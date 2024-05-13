On-and-off rain Tuesday; temperatures stay on warmer side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana saw cloud cover build in throughout Monday with temperatures once again on the above-average side.

Some showers and storms also happened in northern sections of Indiana.

Storm Track 8 will monitor some chances for rain and storms at times this week along with staying on the warmer side of things.

Monday night: Scattered showers will be possible, especially for areas south of Interstate 74.

Lows will drop into the low 60s.

Tuesday: Have the umbrella handy for on-and-off showers and storms throughout the day. There will be some heavy rainfall at times.

We’re looking at mainly from a half-inch to an inch of rain at most sites, with locally higher amounts possible for areas that sit under prolonged rainfall.

Highs will be cooler but near normal, with numbers in the low 70s.

Wednesday: A few showers may linger in the morning before a partly sunny day. Winds will be a touch breezy at times from the north. Highs look to warm into the low to mid 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Rain and storm chances will eventually ramp back up in the latter half of Thursday and Friday. Highs will rise into the upper 70s despite the incoming rain chance. Central Indiana will turn even warmer for Indianapolis 500 qualification weekend, with highs pushing back into the 80s. At this time, this weekend looks to be mainly dry.