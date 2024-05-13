On and off rain Tuesday, temperatures staying on the warmer side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve seen cloud cover build in throughout our Monday with temperatures once again being on the above average side. Some showers and storms also occurred in northern sections of Indiana.

We’ll monitor some chances for rain and storms at times this week along with staying on the warmer side of things.

Monday night: Scattered showers will be possible tonight, especially for areas south of interstate 74.

Lows will drop into the low 60s.

Tuesday: Have the umbrella handy for your Tuesday as we’ll track on and off showers/storms throughout the day. There will be some heavy rainfall at times.

We’re looking at mainly up to 0.5″-1″ of rain at most with locally higher amounts possible for areas that sit under prolonged rainfall.

Highs are going to be cooler, but near normal, with numbers in the low 70s.

Wednesday: A few showers may linger into Wednesday morning before we transition to a partly sunny day. Winds will be a touch breezy at times out of the north. Highs look to warm into the low to mid 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Rain and storm chances will eventually ramp back up in the latter half of Thursday and Friday. Highs will rise into the upper 70s despite the incoming rain chance. We’ll turn even warmer for Indy 500 qualification weekend with highs pushing back into the 80s. At this time, this weekend looks to be mainly dry.