On/off showers are likely today | Sept. 22, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the first day of Fall! On/off showers will return to our forecast on Sunday with another soaking rain chance possible for Tuesday.

TODAY: We are dry waking up, but on/off showers are likely. The first showers will arrive in the midday hours. Severe weather is not expected. Most of our area will finish today between 0.1-0.5″ for rainfall. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: On/off showers are likely early on in the night. Low temperatures in the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a spotty chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. This rain chance is not nearly as high as Sunday’s chance. Areas south will have the best chance at seeing some of these light showers. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Monday night into Tuesday provides us with our next round of soaking rain. 1-2″ of total rainfall is possible from this entire storm system (Sunday-Tuesday). Temperatures will remain close to average (average high 76) to close the week as we dry things out.