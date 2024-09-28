On/off showers continue this weekend | Sept. 28, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Steady rain and gusty winds headlined Friday. On/off showers remain for the weekend, but the wind won’t be nearly as strong.

TODAY: We have a few areas waking up dry this morning. Scattered light to moderate showers will build as the day goes on. North and west of the Indy metro area will have more of a spotty rain chance with dry time. Winds will still gust 20-30 mph. High temperature near 70 degrees.

TONIGHT: On/off showers likely with our low parked to the south. Low temperatures in the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Scattered light on/off showers will remain possible. Pack the rain jacket on your way to the Colts game.Through the entire weekend, an additional 0.5-1″ is on the table from the Indy metro area into southeastern Indiana. High temperatures in the low 70s.

7-DAY FORECAST: An isolated chance of a shower lingers into Monday as the low-pressure system that was Helene finally moves out after hovering to our south this weekend. A cold front passing on Tuesday will drive our high temperatures to only be the upper 60s on Wednesday. Sunny conditions should last mid to late week.