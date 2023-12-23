On/off showers Saturday morning, mild and wet Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What a difference a year makes in central Indiana. In 2022, the high temperature was 1 degree for December 23 with snow falling in Indianapolis. December 23, 2023, will feature temperatures in the low 50s as we eye a potential wet Christmas.

TODAY: On/off light AM showers with some spots of lower visibility. Cloudy skies remain this afternoon with an isolated chance of a sprinkle. High temperatures in the low 50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies remain in place. Isolated drizzle will be possible as patchy early morning fog develops. Low temperatures in the mid-40s.

TOMORROW: Patchy morning fog to start. A few morning sprinkles with clouds decreasing in the late afternoon in our area. The brief clearing allows our high temperatures to get near 60 degrees.

CHRISTMAS DAY: A dry start for most of Indiana, but showers will start to push into the area midday into the early afternoon. From there, soaking rainfall will be Monday evening into Monday night. High temperatures on a wet Christmas will very much be on the warm side with highs in the mid-50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Soaking rain continues into early Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 50s Tuesday before the system’s cooler side starts to move in Wednesday. This will bring our temperatures back closer to normal. Small rain chances will still linger on Wednesday and Thursday.

Be sure to track showers today and on Christmas Day by visiting our interactive radar here.