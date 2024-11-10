On/off showers this morning, rains exits for Sunday afternoon | Nov. 10, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been a wet last few hours across the state. Rain exits west to east as a cold front crosses our area later this morning.

TODAY: Showers likely waking up. Rain chances will wrap up west to east late morning, There will still be lingering showers in SE Indiana for the early afternoon. Clouds will decrease to partly cloudy elsewhere. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler than some of our previous warm nights. Low temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

TOMORROW: Veteran’s Day will be mostly sunny with sustained winds out of the west near 10 mph. High temperatures in the low 60s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Late Monday, a reinforcing shot of cooler air moves in for Tuesday. Another cold front arrives late Wednesday into early Thursday driving in our next chance of rain. Despite these systems, temperatures for this week hold near to just above average. Dry weather is expected to start off next weekend.