On/off storms through Wednesday, nice Thursday before heat returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have had an active Tuesday that started as early as before sunrise. Then, showers and storms rolled in through the afternoon hours.

We will continue to see some storms over the next day before we briefly return to pleasant weather.

Tuesday night: Additional activity may fire off and slowly move into central Indiana tonight. There does remain a lower risk for severe storms with damaging winds being the primary concerns.

Due to slower moving rain and storms from Tuesday morning-afternoon, we will also have to monitor the potential for some flooding.

Lows will only fall into the low 70s.

Wednesday: Expect on and off showers and storms for Wednesday. There will be concerns for some flooding along with a low threat for severe storms.

This severe risk is south of Indy, and the primary hazards will be wind and some hail.

Highs look to be a little cooler with numbers in the low 80s. It will be a bit humid as well.

Thursday: Pleasant conditions are set to return Thursday with lots of sunshine and less humid air. Highs will be near normal in the low to mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: It won’t take long for the heat to return going into the final weekend of June. Friday will see highs push into the mid 80s with the muggy meter turning back up. Saturday looks to be a hot and muggy day with highs nearing 90. A few showers and storms will be possible late Friday with better storm chances Saturday. It is too soon to tell if we’ll have a severe threat Saturday. Temperatures turn back closer to normal going into the start of July next Monday.