One more hot day with evening storms | Aug. 30, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One final hot day before we see less humid air working into the weekend. Spotty showers and thunderstorms possible later this evening.

TODAY: Another hot day on tap for your Friday. Look for lots of sunshine with a few clouds here or there into the afternoon. High temperatures today climbing near 94. If we hit 94 that will tie the warmest temperature we’ve seen this year which just was set on Tuesday of this week. Our record high temperature for today is 95 set back in 1964. Feels like temperatures or heat indices will be climbing into the upper 90s near the triple digits.

Much of the day will be dry but showers and storms develop later on this evening.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop across the state after about 7:00 and continue into the overnight hours. There is a low end marginal risk severe weather threat overnight. Main threats will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall with some of these thunderstorms. This is not going to be one big batch of rain moving through but what rather widely scattered showers and storms. If you are heading to the Indians game tonight or to many of the high school football games it will be muggy and mild with Lows falling overnight into the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers in a few thunderstorms possible for the first part of your Saturday. If you are heading to any of the college football games across the state you may have to dodge a few spotty showers and storms. It is still going to be muggy with uncomfortable humidity values. Temperatures do drop closer to normal for this time of year. We’ll see highs right around 83 for the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies and less humid this weekend. A secondary boundary pushes through and that gives us big relief from the high humidity. Temperatures will be into the middle 80s but it will feel much different then what we have seen this week.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Labor Day looks good sunny skies and temperatures into the ’70s. Night time lows will be into the 50s for the first part of the new week. High temperatures Tuesday into the upper 70s and we climb back into the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.