One more mild day before cooler air returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another mild day expected before the cooler air returns. While it is much cooler temperatures will really be much closer to normal for this time of the year.

TODAY: Chilly conditions once again this morning. But lots of sunshine will warm us up this afternoon. Get out and enjoy this beautiful day. We’ll see highs climb into the middle and upper 60s today. Some areas especially in southern Indiana climb into the 70s. Winds will be out of the south and southwest. They may gust at times close to 15 and 20 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: Clouds begin to increase late tonight ahead of our next system. Rain chances possible overnight but best chance of rain will be around daybreak Friday. Temperatures stay in the upper 50s near 60.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers for the first part of the day. Rain will be scattered and light. We may see a tenth to a quarter of an inch in spots. Rain showers come to an end around midday. Clouds finally begin to clear late in the day Friday. Highs will be reached early in the day with temperatures falling into the 50s later in the afternoon.

Winds may be a bit gusty at times out of the north and northwest. Speeds may pop up near 20 to 25 miles per hour at times.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Skies clear Friday night with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s.

THIS WEEKEND

This weekend looks great with highs near normal. Normal high for this time of the year is 52. We’ll see highs around normal both Saturday and Sunday. Look for lots of dry time and sunshine for the weekend.

8DAY FORECAST: Another system heads this way for next week. We’ll see a good chance of rain Monday and Tuesday. Winds begin to pick a little too for both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures stay in the lower 50s. Wednesday is a busy travel day. It looks like the weather will be dry. Only thing to watch for are the cooler temperatures. Highs stay in the 40s for the afternoon both Wednesday and Thanksgiving.