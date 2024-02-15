One more mild day before snow moves in Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more mild day before Friday snow arrives. It’s going to be breezy today with chilly temperatures for the weekend.

TODAY: A few early morning showers are possible but they will quickly move out by midday. We will see clouds clear later this afternoon into the early evening. It’s going to be a bit gusty at times today. We may see winds gust at times close to 30 miles per hour. It will be mild today with highs in the lower 50s here in Indianapolis. Areas north of the city will stay in the 40s but areas in the south will be close to 60 degrees.

TONIGHT: This evening will be clear if you have any plans. Clouds begin to increase overnight. Lows fall close to 30.

FRIDAY SNOW

FRIDAY: Clouds start off the day with the chance of snow arriving by late morning. Snow will be possible after the morning commute and will continue through the first part of the day. We could see some slick spots for the evening commute with the potential for some light accumulations. At least an inch of snow will fall across parts of central Indiana. Some areas may pick up as much as 2 inches of snowfall. Temperatures stay into the 30s for the afternoon. Highs near 36.

WEEKEND

SATURDAY: We will see a cold start Saturday morning. Temperatures will start out into the 20s. It will be sunny but chilly. Highs climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s which is several degrees below normal.

SUNDAY: Another cold start again with temperatures in the 20s. Highs climb into the 40s for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Dry conditions expected for the entire weekend but chilly compared to recent days.

NEXT WEEK

8DAY FORECAST: We begin to warm back up next week. Highs climb into the upper 40s Monday with 50s returning back into the middle part of the week.