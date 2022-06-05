Weather Blog

One more nice day before rain arrives

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another sunny day to end out the weekend before showers and thunderstorms arrive Monday afternoon.

TODAY: Another fantastic day. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Humidity will be low once again, light winds out of the southwest and highs a little warmer in the low and middle 80s.

TONIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy overnight. It stays dry and mild. Temperatures fall into the lower 60s.

MONDAY: A cold front will swing through the state late Monday afternoon and evening. Ahead of the front it will be a bit breezy and slightly more humid. Highs climb into the lower 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms arrive later in the afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the stronger side with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds. There’s a Marginal Risk that some of these thunderstorms may reach severe criteria.

TUESDAY: A few showers are possible on Tuesday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures stay in the upper 70s.

8DAY FORECAST: 70s continue for the rest of the week. Another system moves in Wednesday bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. We’ll have a dry day Thursday before another system moves into the state for Friday and Saturday. Right now it looks dry for next Sunday but a few computer models are suggesting we warm up into the middle and upper 80s.