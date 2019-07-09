One more nice day before storms return

A comfortable start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with low humidity! Lots of sunshine for the afternoon with highs approaching 90°. A quiet evening with lows in the upper 60s with a mainly clear sky.

Next chance of rain will arrive during the afternoon on Wednesday. The morning will start dry with a few more clouds. Temperatures and humidity will soar through the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and feel like temperatures in the lower 90s. Storm will begin to brew during the afternoon becoming scattered. Some could also turn on the stronger side. There is a Marginal Risk from Indy and points north and a slight risk NW of the city.

Rain will quickly move out leaving behind a lingering early morning shower otherwise, most of the day with be mainly dry with highs cooling to the lower 80s. Temperatures will slowly climb to the mid 80s by Friday with sunny skies. A hot and humid weekend with highs returning to the lower 90s with high humidity. There could be a stray shower over the weekend but most will stay dry.