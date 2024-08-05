One more sweltering day before rain chance leads way to cooler air

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This past weekend’s heat and humidity carried over into our Monday as it felt terrible out there with some spots feeling like 95+ degrees. There was also a complex of showers and storms that decayed across northern Indiana through the first half of today.

We’re eyeing one more yucky hot day before we transition towards cooler and less humid air due to the passage of a cold front.

Monday night: Warm and muggy air persists into tonight under mostly clear skies. We can’t rule out spotty showers and storms mainly along and north of a Lafayette-Muncie line. Expect lows to only bottom out in the low 70s.

Tuesday: We could rival our hottest day of 2024 tomorrow as we’re in for another burner of an afternoon. Peak heat indices in some locations will exceed 100 at times with actual air temperatures topping out in the low 90s. By Tuesday evening, we’ll begin to watch for the development of some showers and storms ahead of a slow moving cold front. Best chance for activity is set to be mainly Tuesday night in more isolated to scattered fashion.

There is also a low threat for isolated strong to severe storms. Wind and hail will be the main concerns.

Wednesday: Cooler air will prevail in the wake of this frontal passage. A few showers may linger around mainly before daybreak Wednesday. Otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy day with highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s. However, the muggy meter will remain in the uncomfortable territory

7-Day Forecast: Abundant sunshine will return Thursday with near normal temperatures and slightly uncomfortable humidity values. The muggy meter will continue to drop off through the rest of this week. Highs look to settle into the low 80s into and through this upcoming weekend with plenty of sun hanging around.