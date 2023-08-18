One more tolerable day ahead before the heat makes a comeback

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunshine, low humidity, and below normal temperatures brought about a fantastic end to the workweek.

There will be one more tolerable weather day on deck for us before miserable conditions quickly show up. We’re talking the potential for several hot days with some of the hottest air of the year next week.

Friday night: Skies will turn partly cloudy going into tonight. It will be another comfortable night for any outdoor plans including high school football games. Lows look to bottom out in the upper 50s.

Saturday: After a picture perfect start to Saturday, we’ll find ourselves back in the 80s by the afternoon hours. Now, we will still feel decent as the muggy meter won’t be on the higher side. Abundant sunshine will also stick around the area as well.

Sunday: The tide turns beginning on Sunday in relation to cranking up heat and humidity. Expect a hot and humid back half of the weekend with highs pushing towards the low 90s. It will feel like the low to mid 90s at times. Mostly sunny skies will remain in place too.

8-Day Forecast: Sunday will only be the start to a hot stretch that will likely last throughout the entire workweek next week. A hot dome will continue to expand and influence our temperatures to boost into the mid 90s Tuesday through at least Thursday. Miserable humidity will also accompany this heat and cause us to feel near or over 100 degrees at times. There is the potential that heat advisories get issued next week, but we’re not anticipating excessive heat warnings at this time. A stray shower/storm cannot be ruled out next week, but that chance is really low.