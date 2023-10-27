One more warm day before a cooler and wet weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Above normal temperatures start the day today. We will see one more warm day before a much cooler and wet weekend arrives. Much colder air arrives for the start of the new workweek.

TODAY: This morning mild air is in place across the entire state. Our normal high temperature for this time of the year is 61. Temperatures this morning didn’t drop below 64 degrees. So we have likely set a new record warm low temperature. The old record was 62 set back in 1991.

With this mild start we are also seeing a few showers especially south of the metro area. These showers move east during the morning. By the afternoon it will be dry with mostly cloudy skies.

Highs today climb all the way into the middle and upper 70s. Looks like highs will be around 76 which is several degrees shy of a record high temperature.

TONIGHT: Clouds stick around and it stays mild for the start of high school football games. Temperatures will be in the 70s. A few spotty showers maybe even a rumble of thunder is possible later tonight. Not everyone will see rain but be prepared for a few scattered showers.

THIS WEEKEND

The mild air leaves the state for the weekend. It’s going to be wet and chilly for the weekend. Temperatures start in the 50s for the morning hours Saturday. Temperatures really don’t rebound all that much. Middle 50s are possible for the afternoon Saturday.

Rain will be likely late Saturday during the overnight hours Sunday. Rain is likely on/off during the day Sunday. Highs Sunday stay into the 50s. Rain will be a welcome sight with our latest drought monitor still showing a moderate drought around the state.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures take a tumble next week. The mild air we saw for much of this week will be replaced with below normal temperatures. Highs stay in the 40s for much of next week. Lows in the 20s at times. Chilly conditions for Halloween with temperatures in the 40s.