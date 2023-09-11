One more warm day before “fall feel” arrives

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a wonderful weekend with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. We’re going to see one more warm day before temperatures drop into the 70s for the rest of the week.

TODAY: We’ll see sunshine to start your Monday. Clouds increase during the day as a system approaches the state. Already we’re seeing some clouds and rain across parts of northwest Indiana and northern sections of the state. Due to the rain and cloud cover farther north temperatures will stay in the 70s. Much of the day stays dry for central and southern sections of Indiana. Look for clouds later this afternoon for the evening rush hour.

Temperatures today climb into the lower 80s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: Later this evening shower chances increase across the state. Overnight clouds and rain will be likely. Lows fall into the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Rain is likely for the first part of your Tuesday. This system sweeps across the state producing showers statewide. It won’t be wet for the entire day. The rain exits the state by about midday. Clouds stick around and eventually begin to break up later in the day.

One thing you’ll notice is the temperature. It’s going to be much cooler Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s about 10 degrees below normal.

WEDNESDAY: The fall like feel continues on Wednesday. Look for lots of sunshine during the day but it stays below normal. Highs only in the lower 70s.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures stay in the 70s for the rest of the week. Our normal high is 80 and we’ll be below normal for this time of the year. It stays dry through the workweek. High school football games on Friday look dry. Next rain chance arrives on Sunday.