One more warm day before rain and chilly temperatures swing into the mix

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another day in the 80s is in the books for us as we contended with bright skies and light winds. We’re in for one more summerlike day before we track rain and much cooler air.

Tuesday night: We’ll turn partly cloudy tonight with winds staying light out of the south. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: We look to squeeze out one more very warm day in this forecast. Winds will pick up a little bit and turn slightly breezy with highs getting back into the mid 80s. Cloud cover will also gradually increase throughout the day ahead of our next chance for rain.

By Wednesday night, a few showers will be possible. This will be the appetizer sort-of-speak for what’s to come with this next pattern change.

Thursday: Things really begin to transition Thursday with widespread rain that will overtake much of the state all day. There could be some instances of heavier rainfall and isolated rumbles of thunder. We are not expecting severe weather as there will essentially be very little to no unstable air to work with.

Highs will struggle to push into the upper 60s to low 70s despite the cold front causing the aforementioned rain remaining to our west. It will also be slightly breezy as well.

8-Day Forecast: As we get into Friday, a second cold front looks to develop and overtake the original cold front. This will allow the newly developed second boundary to slide through us on Friday, and this is when temperatures really settle into chilly fall-like territory. It will also cause winds to turn breezy and brisk out of the northwest. Overall, highs go from the upper 60s Friday into the upper 50s this weekend with lows in the upper 30s/low 40s. A few showers will also remain possible on the backside of the system Friday and Saturday.