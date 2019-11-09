One warm day before bitter blast arrives Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Clear and chilly this evening.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear through the evening hours. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s with dry conditions. Lows drop into the middle 30s by early Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: We’ll see a little sunshine for the first part of the day. Clouds begin to increase for the afternoon. It stays dry but clouds thicken especially by the late afternoon and early evening hours. Highs climb into the lower to middle 50s which is closer to our normal for this time of year. If you’re heading to the Colts home game no need for the rain gear. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s for the start of the game and fall into the 40s by the end of the game.

MONDAY: A bitter blast of air comes into the state starting Monday. If you’re an early morning commuter you may miss out on the precipitation. A rain/snow mix arrives by the tail end of the rush hour and will eventually change over to all snow by lunch. Accumulations look like we’ll see up to an inch on grassy surfaces. Some areas north of Indianapolis may see a little bit more. Winds pick up out of the north and may gust up to 20 m.p.h. at times. Temperatures start in the upper 30s and fall into the middle 30s by the afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: The snow comes to an end but the cold air sticks around. Lows Monday night and early Tuesday morning fall into the teens.

TUESDAY: It’s going to be cold at the bus stop Tuesday morning. With winds still brisk and temperatures in the teens wind chill values or feels like temperatures will be in the lower single digits closer to zero Even with full sunshine it’s going to be a cold afternoon. Highs will stay in the middle 20s. This cold tie or break a record for the coldest high temperature for the day.

8DAY FORECAST: It’s going to be another cold start Wednesday morning with temperatures in the lower teens. Highs climb into the 30s for Wednesday afternoon. We’re in store for several dry days with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures slowly moderate and climb back into the low and middle 40s by the end of next week.