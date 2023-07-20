Oppressive humidity with strong storms this afternoon/evening

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High humidity today with showers and thunderstorms possible late this afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms may be strong.

TODAY: Soupy air mass in place today across the state. Dew points are in the 70s this morning and will stay high throughout the day. It’s going to feel very uncomfortable. Highs stay in the middle to upper 80s but feels like temperatures will be in the lower 90s. The high humidity is going to help fuel showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the stronger side. Gusty winds, heavy rainfall and some hail will be possible. The tornado threat is low but not zero.



TONIGHT: Showers and storms possible this evening, some strong. Humidity values slowly begin to fall once a cold front clears the state late tonight. Lows fall into the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: It’s going to feel fantastic on Friday. We’ll see a little cloud cover but humidity drops and highs stay in the upper 70s near 80.

SATURDAY: It’s going to be a great weekend! Highs on Saturday stay in the lower 80s with comfortable humidity levels. A spotty shower or storm will be possible on Sunday.

8DAY FORECAST: A spotty thunderstorms is possible on Sunday highs stay in the lower to middle 80s. We crank up the heat for much of next week. Upper 80s and lower 90s are possible through much of the workweek. High humidity returns and it will feel very uncomfortable. Most of the week looks dry however there is a very low chance for a pop up afternoon shower or storm.