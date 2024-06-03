Partly cloudy and warm Monday, rain arrives late Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Humid air snuck into Indiana on Sunday and will remain here over the next few days before rain arrives late Tuesday.

TODAY: After morning fog in some areas, expect partly sunny skies today. High clouds will filter in from the west as muggy conditions remain. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies remain. Winds will only be out of the south at about 5 mph. With that said, some very patchy fog could be possible. Low temperatures in the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: The bulk of the daytime hours will be dry. Mostly sunny skies will be in place for the morning to the afternoon before showers and a few rumbles of thunder make it to western Indiana. More areas of central Indiana will see rain in the last few hours of daylight with increasing coverage of showers Tuesday night. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A cold front will cross Indiana on Wednesday which will bring much-needed relief to the region later this week. Isolated showers may linger around Thursday, but that rain chance will be pretty low. Rainfall amounts aren’t looking too impressive with this entire system, most will likely check in under 0.5″. Nice weather will also kick off the weekend.