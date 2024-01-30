Patience to be worth the reward with upcoming sunshine and warmer temps

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What a dreary Tuesday we had out there with cold rain/mixed precipitation and continuing cloudy skies. This pattern will thankfully break away from us as we are about to embark on a streak of warmer and much brighter days.

Tuesday night: Areas of drizzle will remain possible with patchy fog lingering around. Lows will only dip into the low to mid 30s due to the cloud cover.

Wednesday: Another cloudy start to the day will be expected unfortunately as we keep looking for solid sunshine. Thing is, that wait is nearly over for us as some breaks in the clouds will take place close to sunset Wednesday evening. That will be the beginning to a brighter stretch as head into February. Overall, a mostly cloudy and warmer day will conclude January with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Expect a nice start to February as we finally receive an entire day with some sunshine. Slightly breezy winds out of the southwest in association with this sunshine will help boost highs into the mid 50s.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures will stay above normal going into the first weekend of February. Highs on Friday and Saturday will rise into the low 50s with partly sunny skies. By Sunday, there will be a system that will pass to our south. It could squeeze in a rain chance for mainly southern Indiana. Highs will fall back into the mid to upper 40s by Sunday and into early next week.