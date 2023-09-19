Pattern flip towards 80 degree trend starting Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunshine and pleasant temperatures once again prevailed for our Tuesday. We look to nudge up our highs a little bit going forward into the second half of the week.

Tuesday night: A partly cloudy night is ahead with light winds and dry air. Lows will dip into the mid 50s.

Wednesday: We look to see our temperatures back into the 80s as a high pressure system locks in further over our area. Light winds out of the south and mostly sunny skies will aid in this warmer air taking shape. Thankfully, the humidity levels will remain below the uncomfortable line.

Thursday: The warmest day of the week is set to be Thursday. Highs will rise into the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine to go around.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures will hang around in the 80s to end the workweek. Astronomical fall begins on Saturday, and it will be a warm day with highs topping out in the low 80s. By Sunday, the high pressure overhead may try to breakdown a little bit. This could give way to the chance for a few showers in the second half of Sunday and into the first part of Monday. Highs will then cool back into the mid to upper 70s by next Monday.