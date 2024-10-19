Perfect October weekend ahead | Oct. 19, 2024

false

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bone-dry October continues for central Indiana.

TODAY: A perfect October weekend begins with sunshine. Winds will also be light for a massive college football matchup for the Hoosiers today. High temperatures in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies remain in place. Low temperatures in the mid-40s. From now on through the rest of the fall, the NWS will no longer issue frost/freeze alerts with the conclusion of the growing season.

TOMORROW: Another day with plenty of sunshine. Lucas Oil Stadium may have the roof open for the Colts game against the Dolphins. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

7-DAY FORECAST: High temperatures will continue to be in the mid-70s early to mid-week. On Wednesday, a cold front swings through the state bringing in a small chance of rain. Temperatures will then be closer to average to close the work week.