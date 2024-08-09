Perfect weekend weather on deck; slightly warmer into next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve been going through a gradual process today with getting rid of the last bit of uncomfortable air that’s left in this state.

A fantastic weekend is ahead for us with below normal temperatures expected.

Friday night: Mostly clear and cooler conditions are ahead for tonight. It will be a nice night for any outdoor activities with lows falling into the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Weather perfection will be on display Saturday. Enjoy a mostly sunny, comfortable, and below normal temperature day. Highs look to only rise into the mid 70s.

Sunday: The wheel of marvelous weather keeps rolling through Sunday. We’ll have more in the way of abundant sunshine and feeling pleasant. Highs are set to top out in the mid to upper 70s.

7-Day Forecast: We do get back into the low 80s by next Tuesday as a small and gradual warmup works into the mix. Humidity levels will ride back along the discomfort line starting next Tuesday as well and persisting into midweek next week. One thing that will be mostly absent in this extended forecast is rain. Rain chances don’t look to return until the latter part of next week, and they’re low as of now.