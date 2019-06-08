Periods of rain this weekend

INDIANANPOLIS (WISH) — On and off showers and storms will be possible both days this weekend.

Saturday :

Area of low pressure will settle in well to our south, but close enough to spin off some light showers across the area. It won’t rain all day, but be prepared for on again, off again rain chances at any point during the day. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out as well.

Highs will top out in the upper 70s

Tonight :

The theme will be the same as earlier in the day — scattered showers with a few thunderstorms will be possible for the evening into the overnight hours.

Lows will fall to the middle 60s.

Sunday :

There will be slightly more coverage of rain as upper level lows approaches Kentucky. Expect wet conditions for the morning hours, with scattered showers and a storm or two into the afternoon. A cold front will push through late Sunday night, which will provide yet again another chance for scattered showers and storms.

Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

8 day forecast :

Rain chances for Sunday night may linger into early Monday morning, but should quickly clear out for the late morning/early afternoon hours. Dry weather will stick around through Wednesday afternoon, before another system brings showers to the area Wednesday night into Thursday.

Temperature patterns over the next eight days will be running cool — below average most days (normal high 80°), with the possibility of temperatures running a good 10° below average by Thursday of next week.