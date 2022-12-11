Weather Blog

Pesky clouds stick around with rain moving in next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another gray day around the state. Clouds break up Monday with much needed rain arriving Tuesday into Wednesday.

TODAY: Some spots may start off with a little patchy fog but it won’t be as bad as it was yesterday morning. Clouds linger through much of the day. We may see a few peeks of sunshine late in the afternoon but it looks like the cloud cover will win out for much of the day. Highs climb into the low and middle 40s with light winds.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly cloudy and it will remain dry. Lows fall close to freezing.

MONDAY: It looks like we may really begin to see the pesky cloud cover decrease for the start of the new workweek. Look for partly cloudy skies. It will be a dry day with temperatures in the low and middle 40s.

TUESDAY: The sunshine will be short lived. Clouds return Tuesday ahead of our next system. We’ll see much needed rain move into the area late Tuesday into Wednesday.

8DAY FORECAST: Rain is likely for the first part of Wednesday. We’ll see temperatures climb close to 50. A few showers may linger into the first part of Thursday. Colder air moves into the state and there may be a light rain/snow mix for the end of the week. Temperatures drop into the low and middle 30s for next weekend.