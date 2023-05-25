Picture perfect weather through race weekend, turning hotter next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ongoing fantastic weather is set to persist into Indy 500 race weekend before our attention turns toward building heat next week.

Thursday night: Mostly clear and cool. A tad breezy as well. Lows in the mid 40s.

Friday: Spectacular day ahead with bright skies and near normal temperatures. If you’re heading out to Card Day, enjoy the marvelous conditions. It will be a tad breezy once again too with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Indy 500 Race Weekend: Brilliant weather trend rolls on into Legends Day on Saturday with low humidity and abundant sunshine. Highs will scoot into the upper 70s. Race day on Sunday will feature increased cloud cover with highs around 80. We’re still looking to stay mainly dry, but if anything develops, it will be very isolated showers.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures will then begin to turn hotter going into next week. We’ll get close to the 90 degree mark from next Wednesday through next Friday. A few spotty showers are also possible next Wednesday and Thursday.