Picture-perfect weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for a fantastic Friday evening with mostly clear skies and cool temperatures.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Great evening for high school football games or a night on the town. Look for mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the 60s later. Lows will drop into the upper 50s for most locations.

SATURDAY: Looking great with lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the upper 70s. If you’re heading to the Colts game, no need to bring the rain gear. The Lucas Oil Stadium roof will be open with temperatures in the 70s.

Roof and window OPEN for tomorrow’s game against the Bears.



Kickoff at 7pm! pic.twitter.com/LQMaGVzvRi — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) August 23, 2019

SATURDAY NIGHT: We’re in store for another cool and clear night with lows falling into the upper 50s again.

SUNDAY: It’s going to be a little warmer with highs close to 80. It’s going to be dry with partly sunny skies.

8-DAY FORECAST: Rain will return for the first part of next week. Look for off-and-on showers and storms Monday. A few isolated storms will pop up Tuesday and will linger into early Wednesday morning. Highs will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s for much of next week.