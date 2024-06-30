Pleasant air moves in

Search
by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many locations in central Indiana picked up beneficial rain with yesterday’s storms. Pleasant air will now move in following this system.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Dew points will drop into the comfortable category by the afternoon. Winds will be sustained out of the north at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: We will have our coolest morning since June 11. Mostly clear skies remain. Low temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

TOMORROW: Another refreshing day. The first day of July will feature plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Our pleasant air is only temporary. Temperatures will build after Monday as a warm front crosses Indiana. This will also drive up our rain chances Wednesday to Friday with the frontal boundary stalling out in the Midwest. Unfortunately, the 4th of July will be included in these rain chances, but we should know more about the timing of rain as we get closer.

