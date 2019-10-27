Pleasant start to workweek; rain, wind likely on Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clear and cool Sunday night with a pleasant start to the workweek.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Skies stay clear and winds continue to be light Sunday evening. Temperatures fall into the 50s with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: We’ll see lots of sunshine with a few clouds increasing later in the day, especially in the western half of the state. It’s going to be pleasant, with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Our normal high for this time of year is 61, so we’ll be several degrees above normal.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds begin to increase as the night wears on. Temperatures fall into the middle to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: While we may see a little sunshine at times early Tuesday, but much of the day stays mostly cloudy. There’s a chance for a few showers to develop later in the day. Temperatures drop a little Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s close to 60.

8-DAY FORECAST: Rain returns to central Indiana on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs stay in the middle 50s. Be sure to dress appropriately for trick-or-treating. It looks like it’s going to be windy with rain for Halloween. Colder air begins to move into the state and it may be cold enough for a few flurries late Thursday and early Friday morning. The sun returns for the weekend, but temperatures stay chilly with highs in the lower 50s.