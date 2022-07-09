Weather Blog

Pleasant end to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The humidity will remain down as we end the weekend. Temperatures will turn a little bit warmer to start next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear will remain in place. It will be slightly breezy with winds out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph. Low temperatures right around 60 degrees.

TOMORROW: A nice day for central Indiana with mostly sunny skies. Dew points will also be in the pleasant range. High temperatures in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: More sunshine the forecast to start off the work week. High temperatures will be right around 90 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: We have a relatively quiet upcoming week. Right now, Tuesday is the only rain chance. Temperatures will be hovering in the 80s through much of the week as we should string together a few sunny days.