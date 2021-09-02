Weather Blog

Pleasant Friday, rain chances to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another magnificent day has been ongoing across the state for our Thursday! Plenty of sunshine and comfortable air was present throughout the day.

Thursday night: Skies will become partly cloudy tonight as we work in another cool night. Lows will fall into the low to mid 50s.

Friday: Enjoy a fantastic Friday with lots of bright skies and refreshing air to end the workweek. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Weekend: Cloud cover will increase as we head into Labor Day weekend. Rain and storm chances are set to return for Saturday with scattered development possible throughout the day. Highs will only reach the mid 70s for Saturday due to the extra cloud cover. We look to quickly bounce back towards more pleasant weather for our Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

8 Day Forecast: The fantastic weather trend will continue into Labor Day on Monday with near average highs and dry time. Additional storm chances are in place for next Tuesday before we dry things out for the remainder of next week with near normal temperatures.