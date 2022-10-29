Weather Blog

Pleasant Saturday, but wet weather approaching

by: Jesse Guinn
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The weekend will be half-dry and half-wet; that wet weather could linger into Halloween.

Today: Pleasant with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Highs in the mid 60s for most of us.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-upper 40s.

Sunday: Showers move in; the best chance will be during the PM hours. Daytime highs will reach the lower 60s.

Halloween: Lingering showers; evening trick-or-treating hours are looking mainly dry as of now. Daytime highs will be in the lower 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Highs mid-week will gradually climb with dry weather in place. By next weekend, it looks like we’ll return to near-70.

