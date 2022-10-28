Weather Blog

Pleasant Saturday, rain returns Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The warmup continued into our Friday in what was a nice and typical bright fall day statewide. Saturday is shaping up to be fantastic before we bring back rain chances for Sunday and Halloween.

Friday night: We’re in for a cool, clear, and comfortable night with lows getting down into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: A marvelous Saturday is on the way as we keep temperatures on the above average side! If you have any plans to go to some Halloween festivities or parties, skies will be mainly clear as we warm into the mid 60s.

Sunday: After a fantastic Saturday, we will have to pump the brakes on our warmup as active weather returns to the forecast for Sunday. Have the umbrella on hand if you’re heading out as showers will be on and off throughout the day.

This rain and built in cloud cover is expected to cause our temperatures to have a slight setback. Highs look to only make it into the upper 50s to low 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Rain chances are set to linger into the first half of Halloween on Monday. The good news for trick-or-treaters is that it will dry out in time for trick-or-treating Monday night. As we enter November on Tuesday, we will begin eye another warming trend that carries through the remainder of next week. We look to get close to the 70° mark at times during the second half of next week.