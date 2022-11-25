Weather Blog

Pleasant Saturday, wet Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We look to bring in a fantastic Saturday with comfortable mild air before a soggy Sunday marches into our area.

Friday night: We’re in for a cold and mainly clear night. Lows will fall much farther than last night with numbers down into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Be extra cautious if you have any early morning travel plans for Saturday as patchy fog will develop. This will lead way to a beautiful afternoon on tap with highs rising into the mid to upper 50s.

Cloud cover will also increase throughout the day as well, and this will precede our next weather maker. Showers look to return in the nighttime hours going into early Sunday.

Sunday: Expect a soggy start to your Sunday as widespread rain moves through the state during the early morning hours. There could be pockets of heavier rain at times. Then, we’ll transition to more in the way of scattered showers throughout the remainder of the daytime hours.

Rain is definitely needed in this state, and we are looking at the potential for up to an inch of precipitation across central Indiana. Some areas could exceed the one inch mark.

Due to the rain, temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 50s. These highs will occur Sunday morning before we eventually fall into the low 40s by Sunday night.

8-Day Forecast: The new workweek will start near normal with highs in the upper 40s. Highs will then quickly get back near the 60° mark before another system rolls into the state with additional rain chances late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Much colder air scoots in behind the system by next Thursday.