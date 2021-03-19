Pleasant start to spring this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although it was a chilly and breezy Friday across the state, we got to see abundant sunshine as we winded down the workweek!

Friday night: Another cold night is ahead with skies remaining clear. The winds will die down a bit as we look to bottom out in the mid to upper 20s for our low temperatures.

Saturday: Spring officially begins at 5:37 a.m. EDT Saturday, and what a way we are going to start the spring season with a pleasant afternoon on tap. We will have to get through a cold start to the day, but you will be relieved to know that we will end up topping out in the mid to upper 50s for our highs.

Sunday: An even warmer day will work into our area for Sunday. Enjoy a fantastic and refreshing afternoon with highs topping out in the low to mid 60s.

8 Day Forecast: The warming trend will continue through the first half of the new workweek next week with highs eventually rising into the upper 60s by next Wednesday. Rain chances are set to return by next Tuesday and carry through next Thursday. A slight cooldown will then move in for the second half of the week before we jump back into the upper 60s next Saturday.