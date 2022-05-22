Weather Blog

Pleasant start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was much cooler for today. Central Indiana will see more of this trend to start the week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will remain. Low temperatures will be getting cooler back into the upper 40s.

TOMORROW: High pressure system really starts to build in. Some clouds will start off the day, but partly sunny skies will be present through much of the day. It will be pleasant with the lower dew points. High temperatures will get up to around 70 degrees.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will be holding in place. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Another nice day for central Indiana. Partly sunny skies for much of the day with high temperatures getting into the mid 70s.

8-DAY forecast: Cooler start to the week, but we will have rain chances returning once we get into Tuesday night and Wednesday. 80s will return next weekend.