Pleasant start to the weekend, rain returns next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana will go for a third day in a row of fantastic weather this Saturday. Our pattern turns more unsettled next week, with rain returning along with the humidity.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies will turn partly cloudy with humidity still in the comfortable category. Air quality through the next couple of days will be in the moderate category. High temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Low temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Skies become mostly cloudy. Wildfire smoke from Canada may sneak into the upper levels of our atmosphere but should remain away from the surface. High temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

7-DAY FORECAST: There may be a few spotty showers late on Monday, but our better rain chance arrives late Tuesday along a low-pressure system. Temperatures will consistently hit the 80s in the afternoon through the week with humidity making a return.